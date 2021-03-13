Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Boosted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

NYSE:AFL opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $44,843.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,235 shares of company stock worth $4,493,953 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.