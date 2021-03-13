Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 169.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,972 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Agenus worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Agenus by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Agenus by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Agenus by 1,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGEN stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. Agenus Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $629.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGEN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

