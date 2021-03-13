AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the February 11th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of AGM Group worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGMH opened at $16.46 on Friday. AGM Group has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18.

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a software company in the People's Republic of China. The company develops and sells enterprise application software, including accounting software and enterprise resource planning software; and social trading software and multi-accounting trading management system to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients.

