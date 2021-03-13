Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stake Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,507 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 42,832 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 101.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 941,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,241,000 after purchasing an additional 473,171 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 895.1% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,300 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,982,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,760,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 122,569 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $59.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

