AidCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $1,066.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. AidCoin has a total market cap of $852,501.33 and approximately $1,066.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AidCoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00049659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.64 or 0.00681164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00066816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00025373 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00036787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AID is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AidCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

