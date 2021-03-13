Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $30,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $272.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.38. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

