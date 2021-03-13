Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 2.0% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.3% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $274.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,777. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.46.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

