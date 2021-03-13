Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,259,072 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 38,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $273.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.31. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.