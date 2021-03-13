Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 1,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,528. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.16 and its 200 day moving average is $280.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

