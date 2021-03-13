Akash Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $193.77 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.80 or 0.00008020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $193.77 million and $2.12 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.16 or 0.00464577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00062765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00048659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00070283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00081018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.46 or 0.00533543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011664 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 125,594,513 coins and its circulating supply is 40,353,755 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars.

