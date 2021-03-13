Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 128.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 249,812 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 221,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 57,572 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 199.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 325,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 35,857 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.15. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.11.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.