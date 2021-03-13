Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

AIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Albany International alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382 over the last three months. 5.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Albany International by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $86.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80. Albany International has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $89.69.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.