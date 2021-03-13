Aleph.im Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.87 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $27.87 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.76 or 0.00445617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00061518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00050659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00089382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00068141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.45 or 0.00513730 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,163,658 tokens. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

