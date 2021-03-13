Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to report sales of $54.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.60 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $46.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $208.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.78 million to $213.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $208.33 million, with estimates ranging from $207.85 million to $208.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.31 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 99.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 43,248 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the third quarter worth $713,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 35,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALRS opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $572.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.81. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $33.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

