Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,408 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.19% of Align Technology worth $501,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 108.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $10.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $533.08. 11,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,206. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $634.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $565.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.72.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGN. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.07.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

