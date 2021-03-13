Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Allegion worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,445. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.83. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $121.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.