Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 2,551 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Cogent Communications worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $114,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCOI opened at $61.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 144.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $92.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 384.21%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $62,307.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,403. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,170 shares of company stock worth $247,669. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

