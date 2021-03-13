Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 29,241 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,241 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Trinity Industries worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,020,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,890,000 after buying an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,415,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,749,000 after buying an additional 163,145 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,576,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,745,000 after buying an additional 506,958 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,262,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,610,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 816,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,559,000 after buying an additional 148,238 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $473,225.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,529.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $141,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -592.00 and a beta of 1.57. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

