Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 17,100 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Upwork worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $49.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.72 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $1,178,057.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,583 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,929.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,048 shares of company stock worth $12,973,286. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.