Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 3,012 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of LendingTree worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,276,000 after acquiring an additional 316,744 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 698.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TREE shares. Northland Securities downgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.36.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $246.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.15. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

In other LendingTree news, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.32 per share, for a total transaction of $408,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

