Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 376,000 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 3,032.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of FuelCell Energy worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 259,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 103,400 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $236,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133,237 shares during the period. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. The company had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

