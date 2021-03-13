Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 7,488 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Dropbox by 6.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Dropbox by 5.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 9.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Dropbox by 13.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $70,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $233,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,544 shares of company stock valued at $730,432 in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

