Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $6,254,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 172.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 26,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $161.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.19 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

