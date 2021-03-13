Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 17.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 61.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 51,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 35,439 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIX. B. Riley raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

