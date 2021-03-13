Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

KTOS stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 673.92 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $79,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 1,210 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $35,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,020 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Noble Financial cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.