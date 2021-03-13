Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,301 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.37% of NextGen Healthcare worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 369,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

In other news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $204,846.06. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $495,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,527.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,176. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NXGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.