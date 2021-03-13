Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,883 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Walker & Dunlop worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 195.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 64.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE:WD opened at $108.67 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $109.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.29.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $828,366.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 133,450 shares in the company, valued at $13,563,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $6,731,263.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,284 shares of company stock worth $8,463,771. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

