Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.32%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.