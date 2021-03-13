Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,636 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,217 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.43% of Zumiez worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 241,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 235,047 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 995.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 210,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 191,200 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,988 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 110,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,243 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 77,433 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

ZUMZ stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $49.23.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $216,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,494 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,263 in the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.