Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.29 Million Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,343 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of Sensata Technologies worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,338 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

NYSE ST opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.