Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.05% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Shares of TPVG opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $467.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $15.26.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 40.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

