Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,319 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.41% of ArcBest worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after buying an additional 200,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 54,517 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 70.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 89,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCB opened at $73.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $74.99.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. ArcBest’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ArcBest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

