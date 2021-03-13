Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,236 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of GameStop worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 42,211 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of GME stock opened at $260.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Standpoint Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

