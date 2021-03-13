Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 462,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,694,879 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Retail Properties of America worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 206,575 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 145,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPAI. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.01 and a beta of 1.68.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

