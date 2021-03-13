Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,281 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.26% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of PBH opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

