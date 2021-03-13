Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 26,697 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $209,264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,140,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,540 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,261,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,169,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,461,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,444,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,779,000 after purchasing an additional 248,316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

