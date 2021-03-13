Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 45,245 Shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 159.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 45,245 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.38% of MTS Systems worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTSC. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in MTS Systems in the fourth quarter worth $6,578,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MTS Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,928,000 after buying an additional 99,977 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in MTS Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 643,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after buying an additional 85,661 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in MTS Systems in the fourth quarter worth $4,647,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in MTS Systems by 27.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 250,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 53,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

MTSC opened at $58.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. MTS Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.96.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. MTS Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

MTS Systems Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.