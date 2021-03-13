Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.73% of The Bank of Princeton worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 31,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.63. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.