Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 100,000 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of FibroGen worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

In other FibroGen news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $139,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,270.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $133,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,479. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FGEN stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average is $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.