Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 15,266 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,266 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AY. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

AY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of AY stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 275.41%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.