Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 15,397 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,397 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Under Armour worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Under Armour by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 398,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Under Armour by 1.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 308,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

