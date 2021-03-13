Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 16,976 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,976 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $41.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Aramark has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $42.84.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.42.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.