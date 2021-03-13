Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,277 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of ABM Industries worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the third quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 180.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABM. CL King lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,575.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

