Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,310,168 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310,168 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DT. Barclays raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.76.

In other news, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,378,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $2,165,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,966,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 364,379 shares of company stock worth $16,992,792. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 193.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

