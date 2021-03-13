Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,730 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Silgan worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Silgan by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 615,619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,398 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Silgan by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 715,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,317,000 after purchasing an additional 228,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silgan by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 138,539 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 746,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after acquiring an additional 122,078 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silgan alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.