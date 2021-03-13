Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,600 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.57% of Cowen worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cowen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,160,000 after buying an additional 118,408 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 111.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 294,997 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 60.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 170,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 710.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 129,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.51. Cowen Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 14.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

