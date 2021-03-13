Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,880 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Urban Edge Properties worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 16,071 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UE opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

In other news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on UE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

