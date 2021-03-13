Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 8,400 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,830 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of R1 RCM worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,149 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,178 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $27.85 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $972,929.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $293,640.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,725,671.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,145. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

