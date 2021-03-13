Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,117 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,117 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of PacWest Bancorp worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,164,000 after acquiring an additional 141,982 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,662,000 after buying an additional 9,918,774 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,227,000 after buying an additional 782,820 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,059,000 after buying an additional 249,076 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,467,000 after buying an additional 614,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PACW. Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

PACW opened at $39.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $40.26.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

