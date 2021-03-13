Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,680 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Brady worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 92,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $104,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $777,126.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,101.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,946 shares of company stock worth $4,366,564 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brady stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

BRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on Brady in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

